Tracking the potential for freezing drizzle midweek

Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening and tonight. The wind does settle up overnight, and temperatures will be in the middle 10s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day, but the wind will be fairly light with highs in the low 30s.

While we are dry Tuesday evening, some moisture starts to return to the region heading into Tuesday night, providing us the chance for freezing drizzle Wednesday.

We should be mostly dry for the Wednesday morning commute, but by late Wednesday morning, very light freezing rain will try to push into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Air temperatures will struggle to warm above freezing, so just a little freezing rain will cause travel problems. The best chance to see this ice, and experience travel impacts will be south of I-80, but it could make it farther north. This light freezing rain will be possible for the rest of the afternoon through Wednesday evening. Any leftover freezing rain should clear out of the region Wednesday night with clearing skies heading into Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer, but breezy, with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be a little warmer Friday, near 40, with partly cloudy skies.

Late Friday and into Saturday, there could be a few raindrops around, but it won't be enough to be beneficial. This keeps us mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon, but we stay near 40.

Sunday brings more sunshine, but it will be a little cooler with mid 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Colder

Low: 15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 31

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Freezing Rain Possible

High: 33

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.