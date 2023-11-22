Tracking Weekend Snow: Here's how much and when

A cold front arrives tonight, and it will get a lot colder for the holiday weekend.

Thanksgiving starts in the upper 20s. In the afternoon it will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only be in the low 40s, but it stays dry for your holiday travel.

It gets even colder for your Black Friday shopping. We will only warm up into the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies in both Omaha and Lincoln for the Nebraska / Iowa game.

Saturday will be in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. By late afternoon, snow will start to move into eastern Nebraska from the west, but may not reach Omaha until the evening or early night. The snow will expand into western Iowa at night and ends early before most of us wake up Sunday morning. Most areas including Omaha will likely see an inch or less... which includes some spots seeing no snow on the ground. The snow could be a little heavier south of I-80, where a couple spots could get closer to two inches. As always, this could easily change, so check back for any updates into the weekend.

While not a lot of snow, it could be just enough to slow down your holiday travel a bit Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Skies will begin to clear Sunday, but it will be cold and breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

We warm up a little more Tuesday with low 40s and more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 29

THANKSGIVING

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 42

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 33

