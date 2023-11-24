Tracking Weekend Snow: How much and the timing

It will be a cold, quiet Friday night with lows near 20 degrees. A few snow flurries may be possible north of I-80 overnight, where you may see a light dusting on cars Saturday morning.

Saturday will be another very cold day, in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

By late afternoon, snow will start to move into eastern Nebraska from the west. The snow will expand into western Iowa in the evening and ends around midnight for most.

Most areas along and north of I-80, including Omaha will likely see an inch or less...which includes some spots seeing no snow on the ground. The snow will be a little heavier south of I-80, where a couple spots could get closer to two inches in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. We average 1.6" of snow for November.

While not a lot of snow, it could be just enough to slow down your holiday travel a bit Saturday night and Sunday morning. Heavier snow is expected in northwestern Missouri and northeast Kansas, so travel on I-29 between Omaha and Kansas City may be slow on Sunday.

Skies will begin to clear Sunday, but it will be cold and windy with highs in the upper 30s and gusts up to 40mph

We warm up a little to begin the next workweek with highs in the with low to mid 40s Monday and Tuesday, and more sunshine. Average highs are around 45 degrees this time of year.

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 33

SATURDAY NIGHT

Snow Showers

Increasing Winds

Low: 25

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 39

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Less Windy

High: 40

