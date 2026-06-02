Trending drier tonight and Wednesday, more rain hits Thursday

3 Things to Know



Mainly dry tonight, Wednesday

Stormy pattern Thursday and this weekend

In the 90s after this weekend

Forecast

A few spotty thundershowers will be possible across east-central Nebraska, near Columbus. This rain will likely stay west of Omaha. Enjoy the milder weather and lower humidity this evening!

Wednesday looks mostly dry with just a small chance at some late-day rain. We should see some sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Another round of storms will look to move in early Thursday, sticking around for most of the day. A few stronger storms may form in the afternoon, capable of strong winds and a few pockets of hail. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The chance for spotty thundershowers will continue into Friday as afternoon temps reach the mid to upper 80s.

This weekend could be stormy at times, but we now think Saturday will be mostly dry, just very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday should start mostly dry and humid, but we expect a round of storms to move after 12pm, which would continue for the rest of the day and into Monday.

After this weekend, it will start to get hot! June averages over eight days in the 90s. We'll begin to see several of those days next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

Wind: SE 15-25

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