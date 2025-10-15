Turning breezy and warmer mid-week

We'll start Wednesday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s with some spotty rain around, and there could be some patchy fog in the morning, too.

The first half of the day will be cloudy, followed by some peaks of late-day sunshine as a warm front lifts north through the region during the day, pushing most of the rain north of Omaha by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s north of Omaha, but areas south of Omaha could reach the low 80s as the warmer air moves in.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy and even warmer with low 80s. The day will be dry, but a few spotty showers could be possible late Thursday night as a cold front starts to move in from the west into eastern Nebraska.

The cold front arrives Friday, bringing another round of scattered rain and storms. This front will drop Friday's afternoon temperatures down in the mid 70s. Right now, it looks like about half of us will see rain, and the bulk of this rain should fall in western Iowa, exiting before our high school football games kick off in the evening. We'll be down in the low 60s by Friday evening.

Behind the cold front, the sunshine takes over for the weekend as cooler weather blows in. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s, followed by low 40s for Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and near average for mid-October with mid 60s for highs.

Monday will be very comfortable with mid 70s and sunshine.

An area of low pressure will begin to move into the Midwest Tuesday, bringing cloudy, windy conditions and highs in the low 70s. For now, we'll keep things dry.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Warmer

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 83

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty Storms

Breezy

High: 77

