Turning More Comfortable

The morning fog will clear to a mostly sunny lunch hour and early afternoon. A few more clouds start to move in late in the day as we warm into the upper 80s. While that is a little hotter than yesterday, the humidity will be falling through the day.

Most of us will be dry for the evening commute, but then another round of hit and miss showers and storms will move in, ending overnight. The rain won't be for everyone. We cool off into the mid 60s Thursday morning with some leftover clouds.

The sunshine is back in full force Thursday, but thanks to another weak cold front it will be even more comfortable. We dip back down into the low 80s with low humidity.

With the lower humidity, we're able to cool off into the upper 50s Friday morning in Omaha. Cities farther east and north will drop into the low and mid 50s! The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s again.

We slowly start to warm back up over the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday brings a few clouds with our sunshine. Highs will get back to average, in the upper 80s. There's a small chance for rain late Sunday, but it looks like a lot of us will stay dry.

The low 90s are back Monday, and those 90s will be very common through the first week of August.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Late

High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 83

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 83

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.