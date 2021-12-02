Unseasonable Warmth To A Cooler Weekend

Record warmth is looking possible for Thursday! The current record for the date is 67°, set in 1973. We are on track to reach into the 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Cooler air then starts to blow in for Friday and the weekend, but won't bring any rain or snow. Friday will still be above average with highs in the upper 50s.

We then cool into the upper 40s for Saturday and warm into the low 50s on Sunday.

We finally drop closer to average on Monday, which is mid 20s in the morning and mid 40s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Record Warmth Possible

High: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 40

FRIDAY

A Few Clouds

Cooler

High: 59

SATURDAY

A Few Clouds

Cool

High: 47

