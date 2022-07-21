Dry Spell Comes To An End

The heat returns for Thursday with highs reaching into the mid-90s, but the humidity will be on the lower side which will keep heat index values in check during the day.

Isolated showers and storms develop during the late evening hours on Thursday, lasting into the morning hours on Friday. Making for a potentially wet commute for some. Then some very hit and miss storms with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A few storms could be on the stronger side with small hail and gusty winds.

The start of the weekend comes with another round of heat with high temperatures reaching into the 100° mark. We stay partly cloudy for both weekend days with another storm chance Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures drop on Sunday, as we have more chances of showers and storms for the start of the day. Highs make it into the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Next week looks cooler. Our high temperatures will drop back into the upper 80s to low 90s. There are some isolated rain chances each day, but most stay dry.

We will continue this near average high temperature run into the middle part of next week. Readings will likely land in the mid 80s to low 90s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 94

THURSDAY NIGHT

Starting Clear

Scattered Storms

Low: 69

FRIDAY

A.M. Storms

P.M. Sun

Humid

High: 96

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Very Hot

PM Storms/Showers

High: 101

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.