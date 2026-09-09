Very mild heading into Thursday morning!

3 Things to Know



Very mild Thursday morning

More storms possible Friday night, this weekend

Near/cooler than average through next week

Forecast

It will be a very nice evening around the region with temps in the 60s-70s this evening. Under clear skies, temps will dip into the 50s tonight!

Thursday looks like a very nice day with sunshine! Morning temps will be in the 50s to low 60s, and and highs in the low 80s, which is now around Omaha's average high for early September.

Friday could get pretty warm before another system moves into the region. It may be a bit breezy Friday afternoon with south winds at 15-25 MPH. Temps by the afternoon could get to near 90 degrees, and there may be more thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night as another cold front moves through the region.

This weekend does have some more rain possible. Some rain may linger around early Saturday, but the rest of the day looks mostly cloudy and mostly dry. for the Husker's game on Saturday evening, plan for some clouds and temps in the 70s. For now, the game should be dry.

More rain move into the region on Sunday through the afternoon and into Sunday night. This rain may also continue into Monday.

We'll continue with temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s as we head into next week, and there is more rain possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cooler

Drier

Low: 60

Wind: N 5-10

THURSDAY

Sunny

Cooler, Near Average

High: 83

Wind: NE 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

