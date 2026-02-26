Very mild! In in the 60s Friday before cooling off this weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW

Warmer, near 70 Friday

A cooler weekend

Chances at snow & sleet Sunday, wet next week

FORECAST

Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night and temperatures will drop in the low 30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lots of sunshine! A few of our neighborhoods may even reach the 70s. It will be breezy across Nebraska and with very low humidity forecast, elevated wildfire conditions are expected. Hold off on burning anything outdoors.

The weather gets cooler this weekend, but it's only back to normal for the end of February. Saturday will be partly sunny and a little breezy with highs in the low 40s.

Winter weather will make a return on Sunday in the form of snow and sleet. Snow amounts are not certain at this time, as the storm's energy is still over the ocean, but impacts to travel may be possible Sunday and into Monday, especially south of Omaha.

Next week could be a wetter one for the region as multiple chance for rain are possible from Monday through Friday. Air temps will mostly be above freezing, in the 40s, so we think it will be rain and not snow during the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Pleasant

Low: 34

Wind: SW 5-15

FRIDAY

Sunny

Spring-Like!

High: 67

Wind: NW 15-25

