Very warm again Tuesday, turning cold and windy later in the week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Mild, near record highs Tuesday

Windy and colder starting Wednesday - Sunday

Small rain & snow chances

FORECAST:

It will be a mild night for January standards. While still chilly, temps tonight in the upper 30s overnight is about 20 degrees above normal for lows in January.

We get even warmer Tuesday, in the upper 50s. We won't break any records, but the record high for Omaha is 63 degrees. Soak it up, because a cold front in the evening will bring a small chance for rain. Winds will begin to pick up in the evening at 15-25mph.

This cold front will bring colder weather into the region starting Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s and sunny skies. This cold weather looks here to stay, with near-to-below average temps lasting through the weekend. Wednesday starts windy, but the wind relaxes through the day.

We briefly reach the 40s on Thursday before a second cold front arrives in the evening. This cold front will bring another chance of spotty snow showers Thursday night into Friday, 30-40 mph winds, and more cold air. This chance for snow could bring a dusting of accumulation, but the system likely will have to fight through dry air. We'll monitor it.

By the weekend, temperatures will drop even further, with Saturday expected to see highs in the low 20s and lows in the single digits. Sunday may be a bit warmer, but only near 30 degrees.

Warmer weather, in the 30s/40s, should return next week with low chances for rain or snow.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 38

Wind: SW 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm & Breezy

Spotty Evening Rain

High: 58

Wind: W 15-25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder & Windy

High: 35

Wind: N 20-35

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

