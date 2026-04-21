Warm again Wednesday, followed by potential for strong Thursday storms

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Wildfire risk Wednesday

Stormy Thursday, strong storms possible

Looking chilly this weekend

FORECAST

There is a very small chance at an isolated thunderstorm south of I-80 Tuesday evening. Otherwise, it's a clear and warm evening around Omaha with temps in the 60s tonight.

The risk for wildfires increases Wednesday as gusty south winds could reach 30-35 mph. The weather stays warm with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing a chance of storms and gusty winds up to 45 mph. While there could be some rain in the morning, the best time to see storms will be after 2pm. Some of these storms from 2-8pm could be severe, with strong winds and large hail possible. 'Spin-up' tornadoes may also be possible in the late afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching the mid 70s. The rain may get heavy at times, too.

Estimated rain amounts around 0.25 to 0.50", with up to 1.00" possible by Friday morning.

Friday will be drier, sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s.

There may be more chances at rain over a chilly weekend. Saturday has a small chance at rain, followed by likely chances at rain showers on Sunday and Monday. Weekend temps will be in the low 40s at night, and near 60 during the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 60

Wind: SW 15-20

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 87

Wind: S 25-35

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Strong PM Storms

High: 77

Wind: S 30-45

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