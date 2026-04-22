Warm and breezy tonight, Strong storms return Thursday afternoon

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Stormy Thursday, severe storms possible

Looking chilly this weekend

More rain on Sunday

FORECAST

It will be a warm and breezy evening with temps holding in the 70s for much of the night. Clouds will return overnight and there may be some spotty early morning rain showers.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing a chance of storms and gusty winds up to 35 mph. While there could be some rain in the morning, the best time to see storms will be in the afternoon, developing around 1-3pm, reaching Omaha/Lincoln around 4-5pm, and western Iowa around 5-7pm. Some of these storms could be severe, with strong winds and large hail possible. 'Spin-up' tornadoes may also be possible in the late afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching the mid 70s.

Estimated rain amounts around 0.25 to 0.50", with up to 1.00" possible through Thursday night

The sunshine is back Friday, and it's a little cooler in the mid 60s.

There may be more chances at rain over a chilly weekend. Saturday has a small chance at rain, followed by likely chances at rain showers on Sunday. Weekend temps will be in the low 40s at night, and near 60 during the day.

We'll continue this cooler than average temperature trend for all of next week, with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Rain chances next will be low, expected to stay mostly to the south of Omaha from Tuesday through Thursday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Building Clouds

Breezy

Low: 64

Wind: SW 15-25

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Strong PM Storms

High: 77

Wind: S 25-35

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler, Less Breezy

High: 67

Wind: NW 10-15

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