Warm and windy into the weekend

The warmup has already begun, paired with some partly cloudy skies and breezy mornings and afternoons
3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Breezy Friday morning
  • Slightly cooler, but above average Friday
  • River Flood Watch due to Ice Jam Risk

FORECAST

Friday morning is already off to a warmer start, with recorded temperatures currently in the mid 40s.

After the passing of a weak cold front, we get a gusty morning with winds from the North keeping our temperatures right around the mid to upper 40s.

This looks to be a quiet first weekend of February, and warmer than average, too!

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s, turning mostly sunny and less windy Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

With these warmer temperatures does come the threat of ice jams. A flood watch is in effect for Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup Rivers.

The start of next week looks very warm with potential record highs, in the mid 60s on Monday. Monday's record high for Omaha is 63 degrees. There is a chance for some rain around mid next week.

FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 46

Wind: NW 25-35

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Staying Dry
Low: 23
Wind: NE 10-20

SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 45
Wind: NW 10-20

