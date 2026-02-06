Warm and windy into the weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Breezy Friday morning

Slightly cooler, but above average Friday

River Flood Watch due to Ice Jam Risk

FORECAST

Friday morning is already off to a warmer start, with recorded temperatures currently in the mid 40s.

After the passing of a weak cold front, we get a gusty morning with winds from the North keeping our temperatures right around the mid to upper 40s.

This looks to be a quiet first weekend of February, and warmer than average, too!

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s, turning mostly sunny and less windy Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

With these warmer temperatures does come the threat of ice jams. A flood watch is in effect for Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup Rivers.

The start of next week looks very warm with potential record highs, in the mid 60s on Monday. Monday's record high for Omaha is 63 degrees. There is a chance for some rain around mid next week.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 46

Wind: NW 25-35

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Staying Dry

Low: 23

Wind: NE 10-20

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 45

Wind: NW 10-20

