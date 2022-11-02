Warm and Windy Wednesday

Today will be warm and windy with highs in the upper 70s. With winds near 40 mph in the afternoon, the fire danger will be elevated, but the relative humidity won't fall enough to put us into the highest fire danger levels.

While the wind lightens up a bit overnight, it stays breezy enough with more clouds to hold us near 60 to start Thursday.

With a lot more clouds around Thursday, it won't be as warm, but still nice. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s... and we stay windy.

A cold front moves into the region Thursday night, kicking off scattered showers and storms. The best chance for storms will be after midnight. A couple of these storms could reach strong to severe levels in southeast Nebraska. The rain will continue into Friday morning.

After a wet start to our Friday, the afternoon brings more dry time, although there could be a few leftover showers to dodge in the second half of the day. It will also be mostly cloudy and breezy.

Another wave of scattered rain will push in overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. In fact, we get cold enough for some of this to either mix in with a little wet snow or change into wet snow. Accumulations are unlikely.

Saturday afternoon looks more dry now with some sunshine possible. Highs will be in the low 50s.

The sunshine comes back out Sunday, getting us back into the upper 50s.

We stay mostly sunny Monday, which could get us back to 60 degrees!

Election Day Tuesday brings a few more clouds and a small chance for some light rain. It will be cool, with highs in the upper 50s, but that is expected in early November.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Night Rain/Storms

High: 73

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 49

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.