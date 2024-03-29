Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm Friday, then Cooling Off with Easter Rain

A rainy start to April
Rain possible on Easter weekend
Posted at 10:53 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 23:53:14-04

Clouds move back in as we head into Friday morning, and we'll start the day in the low 40s.

We won't see much sunshine on Friday, but it'll be a dry day, and another warm one, too. Highs will be back in the mid 60s with a south breeze.

We start to cool off over the holiday weekend, dropping in the mid 50s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Most of the day looks dry, but some rain is possible heading into Saturday night.

It's looking like we will start your Easter Sunday off with rain showers in the morning, but the afternoon may be a bit drier. Highs will be around average for late March, in the mid 50s and mostly cloudy skies.

Another round of scattered rain will move in late Sunday night and into Monday morning. We'll probably have to dodge some leftover hit and miss rain most of Monday. It will also be breezy with highs in the low 50s.

Some of the leftover rain could last into Tuesday morning, but we'll try to get some sunshine out in the afternoon. The mid 50s continue with some extra wind.

We start to warm back up Wednesday with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 66

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

A Cool Night

Low: 35

SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Rain Late
High: 56

SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

High: 55

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018