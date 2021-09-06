Warm & muggy Labor Day

Labor Day afternoon will be a little warmer and a bit more muggy than Sunday, pushing into the mid to upper 80s, but we keep it dry for your outdoor holiday plans with just a few passing clouds during the afternoon.

We then drop back down into the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a cold front. A few clouds come in with the cold front, but we are expecting to stay dry. Highs warm back into the mid 80s for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend.

A nice change of pace: we're expecting dry conditions throughout the entire week.

MONDAY

Patchy AM Fog

Mainly Sunny

Warming Up

High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Warm

Low: 68

TUESDAY

A Few Clouds

Cooler

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Beautiful Day

High: 80

