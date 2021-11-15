Warm Start To The Week

After a warm front moves through, highs will be in the mid 60s return on Monday, and then stronger winds blow in even warmer air Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of us.

Of course, 60s don't last long in November. A cold front then drops us back into the mid to upper 40s for the middle and second half of next week.

We warm up slightly for next Saturday, reaching the low 50s again, before falling into the 40s again on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Chilly

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 72

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 49

