Warm Start To The Week

Temperatures tank midweek
Above average and mostly sunny!
Posted at 4:47 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 05:55:06-05

After a warm front moves through, highs will be in the mid 60s return on Monday, and then stronger winds blow in even warmer air Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of us.

Of course, 60s don't last long in November. A cold front then drops us back into the mid to upper 40s for the middle and second half of next week.

We warm up slightly for next Saturday, reaching the low 50s again, before falling into the 40s again on Sunday.

MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Not as Chilly
Low: 45

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Windy
High: 72

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Windy
High: 49

