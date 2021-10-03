Warm, sunny weather continues

We enjoyed highs in the upper 70s on Sunday afternoon and a few of us even hit 80 degrees! Temperatures will cool off quickly after sunset and we'll be near 50 degrees by the start of Monday morning. A few clouds pass through overnight, but we generally have mostly clear conditions.

The rest of the extended forecast looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s each afternoon. With low humidity, we will also get some cool mornings, ranging from low to mid 50s.

We look to warm up in the second half of the week with highs reaching the low 80s again by Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Cool

Low: 51

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 78

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 75

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 75

