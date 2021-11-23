Warm To Cold

By late Tuesday morning, winds will become stronger out of the south. Winds will be over 30 mph for the afternoon, pumping in warmer weather. This will help our mostly sunny skies push eastern Nebraska into the low and mid 60s. Western Iowa won't get as warm, but still makes it into the upper 50s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday morning. We're then breezy in the afternoon as cooler air starts to blow back in. Highs will be in the low 50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We get even colder for Thanksgiving, but at least it will be mostly sunny and dry for your holiday travel. We start the day in the mid 20s, then only warm into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

We get breezy again Friday, helping to warm us back up. Friday will be in the low 50s, and the 50s continue through the weekend. Most of us stay dry, but there is a small chance for rain Saturday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Mild

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

THANKSGIVING

Mainly Sunny

Cold!

High: 37

