Warm Up Ahead

Omaha officially measured 4.4" of snow at Eppley Airfield after snow wrapped up early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cold Saturday night into Sunday with most of us in the single digits and low teens.

Thanks to a warm front, temperatures will be on the rise throughout the day Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 30s in Omaha with south winds gusts up to 30 mph. We'll stay in the upper 30s for the MLK holiday, and then make a run for the mid 40s on Tuesday.

Another cold front arrives midweek to drop us into the low 20s for Wednesday. Thursday looks to be a frigid day as highs struggle to make it into the teens.

It'll be a touch warmer by Friday with highs back in the upper 20s and then mid 30s on Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mainly Clear

Very Cold

Low: 6

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 38

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 38

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 46

