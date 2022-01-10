Warm-up Begins Monday

The weekend cold front brought back the sunshine, but also dropped temperatures Sunday. Today, we'll keep the sunshine, but start to warm back up. Highs will be near 30, which is just a touch below average.

Overnight, we stay mostly clear, cooling off into the upper teens and low 20s.

Stronger winds kick in from the south and west Tuesday, blowing in much warmer weather. Eastern Nebraska will warm into the low 50s, while western Iowa will be slightly cooler, in the mid to upper 40s.

The wind won't be as strong Wednesday, but still breezy at times. Highs return to the low 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Even with a few more clouds, we manage to hit the low 50s again Thursday.

Clouds thicken up even more Friday, helping to keep us down into the low 40s. There will also be some light rain around, which will attempt to change into snow later in the day. There is still a lot of uncertainty with how much rain or snow will impact our part of the Heartland, but we'll have more details as things become more clear.

A few clouds linger into Saturday as we cool off into the low 30s. Then the sunshine is back in full force Sunday, helping to push us back into the upper 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 30

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cold

Low: 20

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 51

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 52

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.