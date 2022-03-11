Warm-Up Begins This Weekend

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but feels even colder than Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 20s again, but with winds around 30 mph, it will feel more like the teens.

The wind will lighten up early tonight, but we get cold under mostly clear skies. Saturday morning will start in the single digits with some wind chills below zero.

After that frigid morning, the rest of the weekend brings a big warm-up!

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Spring your clocks forward an hour before you head to bed Saturday night. Don't forget to also check or replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and your weather radio!

We then surge into the mid 60s on Sunday with a lot of sunshine.

We pull it back slightly Monday, but it will still be about 10 degrees above average with upper 50s.

The warm-up gets back on track heading into the middle of next week. Tuesday will be in the low 60s, followed by low 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday will bring a fair amount of cloud cover, but we look to continue our warm and dry streak with highs in the 60s for St. Patrick's Day.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 29

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Cold

Low: 6

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 64

