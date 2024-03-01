Warm Weekend, Continued Grassland Fire Risk

FIRE DANGER: The combination of strong winds and very low humidity will keep the fire danger very high the next few days, especially in the afternoon and evenings. The worst combination of wind and dry air will be Sunday. Do not burn anything outside or do anything that could start a fire, this includes throwing cigarettes out your window. Any fire would likely spread quickly out of control.

FORECAST: The wind won't be as strong Friday, but you'll still notice it blowing in even warmer weather from the south around 20-30 mph. Any morning clouds will clear up and we'll see sunshine for the afternoon, reaching the mid 60s.

We keep the warm-up going this weekend! Saturday will be breezy with low 70s and a lot of sunshine. Wind gusts will be around 30-35 mph.

Sunday will be very windy with upper 70s for highs and a few more clouds as a cold front passes through the Heartland in the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 45-50 mph. A lot of us likely stay dry, but there could be a few spotty showers to dodge late in the evening and Sunday night.

We'll keep a small chance for rain or a few snowflakes for early Monday, but we should stay mostly dry. It will be noticeably cooler Monday. It's hard to say exactly how much cooler we get, but for now, we'll say mid 50s Monday afternoon. With it still being breezy,

Tuesday also looks breezy, helping to drop us into the low to mid 50s.

We should be able to warm back up into the mid to upper 50s for the middle of next week, and rain becomes possible around Thursday and Friday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 36

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 73

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Isolated Rain

High: 78

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.