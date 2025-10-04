Warm & Windy Saturday, rain is possible again Sunday night

The wind begins to pick up Saturday with gust speeds of 30-40 mph. The wind will be out of the south, keeping the hot weather in place. It will be sunny with highs near 90 degrees, likely falling just shy of the record high for October 4th of 92 from 2005.

We stay mostly clear and warm Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front will move in from the northwest Sunday, and the wind will stay breezy. Before it arrives, we'll likely warm up into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The cold front could kick off a couple isolated showers or storms before 4pm, but the rain becomes more likely in the evening and at night. The rain and storms will be scattered, so only about half of us will see rain Sunday, but it will be more common the farther south and east of Omaha you live in.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday with about half of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa seeing more rain. It will be a lot cooler out in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, making for a cooler than average day.

Any leftover rain should end early in the morning, then we see some sunshine start to come out Tuesday afternoon. It will be comfortable with low 70s.

We start Wednesday morning cool, in the mid 40s, followed by low 70s and sunshine for Wednesday afternoon.

It gets a little breezy again Thursday with low 70s, a few more clouds, and at least a small chance for rain.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Record: 92 (2005)

High: 91

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered PM Rain/Storms

High: 86

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered PM Rain/Storms

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

