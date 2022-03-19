Warmer and breezy Sunday

Spring officially begins Sunday, and it will feel like it! Breezy south winds gusting up to 30 mph help warm us into the mid 70s and more clouds roll in during the second half of the day.

The first half of Monday will be dry, but more clouds and more wind will be moving in. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Late Monday, widespread rain will push in, then continue at times through most of Tuesday. It will be fairly breezy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

As we cool off Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, some of this could switch to snow before ending. The wind will still be blowing Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

We're dry with more sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 50s before warming to near 60 on Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Cold

Low: 35

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 74

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 67

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Rain

High: 53

