Warmer and Windy

Stronger winds kick in from the south Friday, helping us warm into the 60s with clearing skies throughout the day. Similar to yesterday, we start the day off with party cloudy skies, then skies will gradually clear into the evening hours.

The weekend keeps looking warmer and warmer! We stay mostly sunny and dry as we push into the upper 60s both afternoons. We also get an extra hour of sleep as the clocks "fall back."

Temperatures are on track to stay slightly above average early next week, in the low 60s.

Rain will try to move in midweek, followed by some cooler weather in the second half of the week. There is still a lot of disagreement on how this system will play out so be sure to check back.

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Windy

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mainly Clear

Chilly

Low: 41

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Mild

High: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 69

