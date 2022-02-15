Warm And Windy Tuesday

It's going to be a windy day as warmer air blows in from the south around 35 mph today. This will push temperatures more than 20 degrees above average, with Omaha in the low 60s. While really warm, it won't be record breaking. The record for the date is 74. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Clouds thicken up overnight as a cold front moves in early Wednesday morning. This will create a big temperature difference for the Wednesday morning commute. Ahead of the cold front in northwest Missouri, it could be close to 50 early in the day. Omaha will be near freezing, and northeast Nebraska will be coldest, in the mid 20s.

It will be breezy behind the cold front Wednesday afternoon as colder air blows in from the north. This will put a cap on temperatures with 30s likely along and north of I-80. Farther south, some spots will rebound into the 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the best chance for some sunshine late in the day.

Late Wednesday night, a little wintry mix will try to form in far southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri, and southwest Iowa. There's a decent chance this all stays south in Kansas and Missouri, but if it skirts our area, it would likely change into snow heading into Thursday morning, then end by Thursday evening. At this point, it is very unlikely Omaha sees anything from this besides clouds. Accumulations are possible towards northwest Missouri, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with the exact track of the system, which will make a big difference in snow totals.

We could see a little sun return Thursday afternoon, but we get even colder, with highs in the upper 20s. Strong winds will make it feel even colder.

We rapidly warm back up heading into the weekend. Friday will be windy, but the wind shifts back out of the south, blowing the warmer weather back in. Highs will be in the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We slide back slightly Saturday into the low 50s, but it will be mostly sunny with lighter winds.

We get breezy again Sunday, but that pushes us right back to the low 60s.

Another cold front arrives early next week, but only drops us back to the upper 40s Monday.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 31

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 37

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 29

