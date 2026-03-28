Warmer and windy Saturday with high wildfire danger

3 THINGS TO KNOW



High wildfire risk over the next few days

Warmer over the weekend

Wetter pattern later next week

The National Weather Service issued Red Flag Warnings for Omaha and the region this weekend. The wildfire risk for around Omaha will be at high to extreme levels, especially Saturday. Emergency managers and authorities are asking residents to NOT burn this weekend.

FORECAST

Saturday morning will start cold, in the mid 20s and there may be a little patchy frost.

We'll see a lot of sunshine on Saturday, and it's warmer out! But windy. Gusts out from the south will be at 35-40mph and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be much warmer and less windy with upper 70s for highs.

Next week starts out warm, in the mid 80s on Monday.

A cold front reaches Omaha late Monday night, cooling things down in the 50s/60s for Tuesday, and kicking up a gusty breeze once again. There is a small chance at rain, but there's a good chance most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy days with calmer winds and highs in the mid 50s.

The best chance at rain will be Friday and some of that rain could linger into Saturday of Easter weekend. This is a much-anticipated rain chance, and amounts are estimated around 0.20" to 0.50" from Friday through Saturday.

For now, Easter Sunday looks partly cloudy and mostly dry, in the mid 50s which is near normal for early April.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 65

Wind: S 25-40

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 79

Wind: SW 10-20

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