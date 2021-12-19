Warmer, breezy Sunday

The clouds slowly move out tonight which will allow our temperatures to fall into the mid to upper teens across the area by Sunday morning. South winds begin overnight and will pick up on Sunday.

It gets breezy quickly on Sunday with gusts up to 25-30 mph. That and the sunshine helps warm us closer to 40 again.

We get a bit cooler on Monday with highs only warming into the mid 30s.

Winter arrives Tuesday, but highs return to the low 40s. Wednesday will be almost a repeat.

We're back into the mid and upper 40s for the second half of the week and first part of the weekend. This includes Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We look to stay dry through the holiday, too.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clearing

Cold

Low: 14

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 40

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 36

TUESDAY

A Few Clouds

Warmer

High: 42

