Warmer days in the 60s have returned

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight, making for good viewing conditions of a potential sighting of the 'northern lights' tonight! Temperatures will cool off in the mid 30s for Wednesday morning.

The mild, November weather is back for the next few days. We'll see more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

Clouds will move in Wednesday night and gradually clear heading into Thursday morning, leading to more sunshine and highs in the mid 60s for Thursday afternoon.

The warmest days this week look to be Friday & Saturday. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. The record is 76, set in 1964.

A dry cold front arrives as the weekend begins, ushering slightly cooler air and breezy winds. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, and the upper 50s for Sunday.

Our next chance for rain may come early next week as a windy storm system reaches Nebraska and Iowa. Monday will be cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cold

Low: 35

Wind: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 61

Wind: NW 5-10

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 65

Wind: SW 10-15

