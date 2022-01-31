Warmer For Monday

A warm front moving through the area will keep our temperatures from dropping too much for the start of Monday. In fact, we'll be in the mid to upper 20s as you're heading out the door. Monday is set to be the warmest day of the week as mid to upper 50s are expected for most under mainly sunny skies. It will be a tad breezy at times with winds gusting up to about 25 mph.

Temperatures start to drop into Tuesday. This will be the first sign in a few changes on the way by midweek. Overall, it will be colder - in the mid 30s to eventually the 20s and upper teens by Wednesday and Thursday.

There is the potential for a winter storm midweek, but the latest model trends have been taking the storm southward, meaning less snow for much of the area. We might see a couple of snowflakes in the metro, but it looks to be completely staying south of us. Measurable snowfall will be closer to areas like Falls City, with 3-5" possible. We'll continue to keep a close eye on it though and keep bringing you updates.

We'll warm up a bit more by the end of the week with highs in the mid 30s on Friday before returning to the 40s for the weekend.

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warm

High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Cool

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Gradually Cooling

High: 39

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 19

