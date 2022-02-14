Warmer for Monday and Tuesday

Sunday night won't be quite as cold, thanks to a warm front moving through tonight. It'll drop into the mid and upper 20s by the time you head out the door Monday morning. We manage to make it back to near 40s on Monday afternoon with mostly sunny conditions, even with a cold front on our doorstep.

More wind kicks in from the south Tuesday, helping our temps rebound to the mid 50s.

A cool down arrives midweek with highs in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. While the potential for a rain-snow mix Wednesday into Thursday is still there, the latest model runs take this winter storm a bit farther south and east, meaning less of an impact for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This is still several days away though, so keep checking in for updates.

Temperatures warm by Friday and Saturday with highs near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Not As Cold

Low: 25

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

Afternoon: 40

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer & Breezy

High: 56

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 39

