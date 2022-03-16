Warmer For Wednesday

We get a little breezy today, but with those winds still out of the south, we keep warming up with the help of mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s! A cold front arrives in the second half of the day, first in northeast Nebraska, which could keep those areas in the 60s. Clouds move in late in the afternoon, but the cold front won't be kicking off any rain today.

Clouds thicken up overnight, but help to keep us mild. We only cool off into the low 40s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and a lot cooler, but the drop in temperatures only pulls us back to average. Through the afternoon, we will be dodging a few spotty and light showers, but most of the afternoon will be dry. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Rain becomes more likely Thursday evening for areas along and south of I-80. Some of this rain could change into snow overnight, but any accumulation potential is south and east of Omaha right now. Some of the snow could linger into early Friday morning.

We stay mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy Friday with highs in the low 50s.

The weekend brings a nice warm-up with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be in the mid 60s. Spring officially starts Sunday, and it will feel like it, with low 70s!

Some slightly cooler weather blows back in to start our next workweek along with the potential for some light rain Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be in the mid 60s, then down to the upper 50s for Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 42

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 51

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

High: 52

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.