Warmer on Wednesday and a rain chance Thursday

It will be a nice clear and cool evening around Omaha, with temperatures quickly dipping in the 60s, and lows in the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. It gets a little breezy in the afternoon as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

Our next cold front arrives early Thursday morning, kicking off a few spotty showers and storms through the day, but it looks like a lot of us stay dry. This will keep us mostly cloudy and cooler, with a high near 80, we keep the breezy winds.

Friday looks great with lower humidity, a lot of sunshine, and highs in the mid 70s.

This will be another weekend where nightly lows will cool into the upper 40s around Omaha. Saturday afternoon looks very comfortable with mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. Lincoln will be a couple degrees warmer for the Nebraska / Colorado game.

Sunday will be a little warmer, but comfortable, with highs in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine.

It gets warm next week, as temperatures jump in the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday, with breezy winds and low rain chances.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 80

