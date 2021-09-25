Warmer Sunday

After a warm, sunny Saturday afternoon we'll stay mild through the evening with just a few passing clouds during the first part of Saturday night. By the time we get to Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s for most of us.

Thanks to more sunshine and southwest winds on Sunday, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s which is well above average for this time of the year.

This heat continues into the first part of the week with highs on Monday likely reaching the 90 degree mark for a few of us.

Highs stay in the upper 80s on Tuesday.

Our weather pattern begins to change in the second half of the week with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and then in the upper 70s for the rest of the week with hit and miss rain and storm chances, especially Thursday through Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Mild

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phone Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.