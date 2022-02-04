Warmer this Weekend

After the midweek cold snap, we quickly warm into the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. Unfortunately, it will also be a little breezy, keeping wind chills in the teens for the afternoon.

It won't be as cold tonight, with most cities holding onto double digits into Saturday morning.

The wind will be stronger and back out of the south Saturday, warming us near 50 with a lot of sunshine.

A cold front slides just to our south Sunday morning, dropping us closer to 40 for the afternoon with a few more clouds.

It won't take long for us to recover from the weekend cold front, as temperatures jump back above average early next week.

Monday will bring more sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. While that is nicer, things get even better Tuesday! It will be mostly sunny and nearly 20 degrees above average. For Omaha, that puts us in the mid 50s.

Another weak cold front drops temperatures slightly for Wednesday and Thursday into the 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 12

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 50

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 40

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.