Warmer Weather Ahead

The thick pockets of morning fog will clear shortly after the morning commute. Then we're mostly sunny the rest of the day with highs in the mid 80s.

We could see a few more foggy areas Tuesday morning with as we cool off into the mid 60s.

Tuesday afternoon will bring us more sunshine, heating us back up closer to 90 degrees. Western Iowa will continue to run a handful of degrees cooler, keeping most spots in the mid to upper 80s.

Even with a few clouds mixing in with the sun Wednesday, we'll manage to get back into the low 90s.

A weak cold front then arrives to drop us back into the upper 80s Thursday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. We may get to dodge a few spotty showers Thursday night, but it looks like a lot of us will stay dry.

Friday's warmth will be average with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. Like Thursday night, we have another small rain chance late Friday.

The weekend brings a little better chance of some scattered showers and storms hitting your backyard. We'll still squeeze out some good sunshine between clouds though. Highs stay near average, in the mid 80s, both afternoons.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonable

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 90

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

High: 91

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.