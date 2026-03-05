Warmer weather and sunshine returns Thursday! Followed by storms

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Returning sunshine and warmer weather
- Thunderstorm chances late Thursday night, Friday
- Watching for severe weather potential
FORECAST
Our skies will continue to remain cloudy tonight, and some more patchy fog may develop as temperatures drop to near 40 by Thursday morning.
Eventually, clouds will start to thin out Thursday and we should see some sunshine, pushing temps in the 60s!
Heading into Thursday evening, after 7-8pm, rain and a few thundershowers will begin to move in from the south, becoming scattered Thursday night. A few pockets of hail may be possible in these overnight thunderstorms.
After a wet start to Friday morning, we should see a few dry hours and some limited sunshine to get temperatures back in the upper 60s by early Friday afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front across eastern Nebraska. A few of these storms Omaha could reach severe levels in the afternoon if conditions are right. Rain will continue into Friday evening, clearing out late Friday night.
Things will dry out over the weekend and we see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday, and 60s for Sunday.
We start next week with sunshine and temps in the 70s on Monday, followed by more thunderstorms on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Patchy Fog
Low: 40
Wind: SE 5-10
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Storms after 8pm
High: 63
Wind: S 10-15
FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
Strong from 2-7pm
High: 68
Wind: S 15-25
