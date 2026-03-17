Warmer weather begins Wednesday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Milder weather Wednesday

Near record highs later in the week

Wildfire conditions remain elevated

FORECAST

Skies will remain cloudy for the rest of Tuesday evening and it will be cold tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

After waking up to a few clouds and cold conditions, a warm-up is on the way! It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with lighter winds and highs in the 60s.

Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s! Record highs are possible both on Friday and Saturday with 80s for highs.

With the warmer weather likely comes more dry air and elevated wildfire conditions for the region this week. The wind will be gusting to 25-35mph Friday and Saturday, which will create high levels for weather weather.

The second half of this weekend looks cooler, and breezy with highs dropping in the 60s by Sunday. As of now, no rain comes from this cool-down. We may see some rain by the end of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 26

Wind: W 10-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 67

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above-Average Temps

High: 73

Wind: S 10-15

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