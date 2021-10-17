Warmer weather continues

We made it back into the 70s on Sunday afternoon and this warm stretch will continue for a few more days. Sunday night into Monday morning will be cool, but a light south breezy will keep most of us in the low to mid 40s for the early commute.

Sunshine and breezy south winds will be the story for the first couple of days of the week. In facts, winds will be gusting up to 25 to 30 mph both days, but this will keep our highs in the mid 70s each day.

A cold front then moves in on Wednesday, dropping us back down into the low 60s for the middle of the week with a small chance for rain.

Some cooler air arrives on the back side of that system which will keep highs near 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

We'll warm into the mid 60s again for next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 46

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Mild

High: 77

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 76

WEDNESDAY

Cooler

Breezy

High: 63

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.