Warmer weather makes its return starting Tuesday, but there is more snow

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warmer weather makes its return starting Tuesday

Rain & snow possible Wednesday

Chilly again by this weekend

FORECAST

Clouds will hang around overnight and we'll start Tuesday morning not nearly as frigid, in the low 20s.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day, but it is MUCH warmer out with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday also starts out milder, but after 12pm, a rain and snow mix will move into the area from our north. From Omaha and points east, this rain and snow mix could lead some slushy roads and up to an inch of snow. If you are south or west of Omaha, this is likely just rain for you.

By Thursday, we are warming out from the cold again and with sunshine, reaching highs in the mid 50s.

Friday will be the warmest day out of this stretch, and looking like a great day with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s, with lighter winds.

By the weekend, it gets cold again...A cold front will move through Omaha late Friday night, and we drop into the 40s on Saturday, and the 30s on Sunday. There is a chance for additional snow Sunday and into Monday of next week.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Steady Temps

Low: 22

Wind: NW 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 49

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Snow after 12pm

High: 45

Wind: N 5-15

