Warmer weather on the way this week

Clouds move in tonight as we head for another cold night, holding in the upper 20s. We start to warm overnight with temps rising in the low 30s by Tuesday morning.

For Veterans Day, the cold snap becomes a thing of the past! After some morning cloud cover, we are back to afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 50s across western Iowa, and low 60s across eastern Nebraska.

This begins a streak of warmer weather through the rest of the week! Each day will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Temperatures at night will mainly remain above freezing, around 35-40 degrees.

The warmest day this week looks to be Friday & Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, and some neighborhoods could reach 70!

Clouds will return for the weekend, bringing a small chance for rain and eventually cooler weather. There is some uncertainty on if this rain chance will stay to our south in Kansas/Missouri, or drift this way towards Omaha. For now, there is a small rain chance for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa on Saturday and Sunday.

We'll eventually cool back in the low 50s by Sunday and Monday of next week, which is average for this time of year.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 29

Wind: SW 5-15

TUESDAY

AM Clouds, PM Sun

Warmer

High: 58

Wind: W 7-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 60

Wind: NW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

