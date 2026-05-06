Warmer weather returns Thursday, chance for rain at night

3 THINGS TO KNOW



A warm-up on the way Thursday

Chance at rain Thursday night

Thunderstorms possible Saturday evening

FORECAST

The weather remains chilly around Omaha this evening and as skies clear Wednesday night, temps will cool into the mid to upper 30s around Omaha, leading to some patchy morning frost in rural and low-lying areas. The Omaha metro should be mainly frost-free.

There is a small chance at spotty rain Thursday morning as a warm front move through the region, and it may get a little breezy during the day. We'll still see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be a better chance at scattered rain showers Thursday night, which should clear before the start of Friday morning.

Friday's weather looks GREAT as all of Omaha will be into the 70s with mostly sunny skies!

Mother's Day weekend is looking even warmer, in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. There is a chance at showers and storms in the second half of the day Saturday, which would continue into Saturday night. Most of this rain will be near and south of Omaha. North of Omaha may just end up with a few sprinkles. This rain should clear up before Sunday morning.

Next week continues the sunny and warmer pattern with highs in the 80s next Monday-Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Still cool

Low: 39

Wind: N 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 73

Wind: SW to NW 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 76

Wind: W 5-15

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