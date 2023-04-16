Warmer With More Sun

The clouds over western Iowa will finally clear tonight. This gives way for all of us to enjoy lots of sunshine for the start of Monday. It will be cold though. Lows reach near and just below the freezing range.

The start of the workweek will be great! Lots of sunshine, less breeze, and it'll be warmer with the return of the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring a bit more breeze, but some warmer temperatures. Both days have afternoon highs in the mid 70s. There's a small chance for some hit and miss storms late Tuesday. That storm and rain chance increases for Wednesday.

The severe aspect for the isolated storms on Wednesday is on the low side, but not completely nonexistent. Right now, there's a chance for some pockets of hail and strong winds to form in some of the storms throughout the day. We'll keep you updated on this system as we continue to get closer to it.

Thursday brings another gloomy day with widespread rain possible in the first-half of the day. We cap high temperatures in the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.

Friday brings even cooler temperatures as the breeze sticks around. Highs struggle to flirt with the 60° mark under mostly cloudy skies.

More sunshine is in store for Saturday! We stay breezy though and that caps off our high temperatures in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 33

MONDAY

Sunny

Warmer

Less Wind

High: 66

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Scattered Storms Late

Windy

High: 73

WEDNESDAY

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 76

