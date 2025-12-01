"Warmer" with some sunshine Tuesday, bitter cold sets in mid-week

WHAT TO KNOW:



Near 32º Tuesday with some snow melt

Windy and colder Wednesday

BRISK Thursday morning, below zero

FORECAST:

Skies will remain clear Monday night, and there may be some patchy fog that develops in Iowa overnight. We'll start Tuesday morning in the single digits.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but some fog burning off in the morning may add a layer of clouds during the day. Regardless, it's a warmer day near freezing, which should help melt snow off of roads. This snow melt will re-freeze Tuesday night.

A strong cold front on Wednesday morning will bring windy conditions, and cause the temperatures to be "flipped", meaning we are the warmest in the morning and colder throughout the day. As you head out to work or school, it will be in the low 30s. As you head home, it will have dropped into the upper 10s.

We bottom out on Wednesday night with lows around -5 degrees, the first time this season we will drop below 0. The wind should quickly cam Wednesday night, so Thursday morning's wind chill will only be down around -10 to -15.

Thursday will be sunny, but cold with highs in the upper 10s.

We slowly climb out of the bitter cold by the end of the week and into the weekend, with low 30s on Friday and Saturday.

Another storm system could impact the region with light snow on Saturday that may bring some rain/snow to the region. At this time, this is not looking as impactful as the winter storm we had this past weekend, and we should be back to a little sunshine by next Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 8

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Not As Cold

High: 33

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy, Snow Flurries

Falling Temps

Breezy

8 AM Temp: 30

4 PM Temp: 18

Wind: NW 20-30

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

