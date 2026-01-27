Warmest day of the week is Wednesday, light snow on Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Near 32º on Wednesday

Snow showers Thursday morning, delays possible

Frigid air briefly returns Friday-Saturday

FORECAST

Skies will remain clear tonight and it's another cooler night around Omaha with temperatures near 10 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is our warmest day of the week. We'll see lots of morning sunshine, followed by a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will reach the low 30s around Omaha.

Clouds will move in Wednesday night and a few bands of snow showers will move in early Thursday morning, before 6 AM. Small accumulations of snow are now looking possible, and could impact the morning commute. Give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go Thursday.

Snow amounts will mostly stay around 1/2" to 1" around Omaha.

It starts to get cold again. Thursday's highs will be in the low 20s, followed by highs only in the 10s on Friday. We may drop below zero Friday night.

Heading into the weekend, there is another small chance for some light snow on Saturday and snow on Sunday. Some small snow amounts will be possible from this. After staying cold, in the low 20s on Saturday, Sunday will be warmer in the 30s.

If you are wanting even warmer weather, we should have that next week. Starting next Monday, temperatures will be in the 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 10

Wind: NW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not As Cold

High: 31

Wind: NW 5-15

