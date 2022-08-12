Heat Builds into the Weekend

We heat up just a little more today with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s across eastern Nebraska with upper 80s to low 90s more common in western Iowa.

We stay a little warmer overnight tonight, only cooling into the low 70s for Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, and likely the hottest day of the week for most of us. A cold front will push south through the region during the day, keeping some of our most northern areas in the upper 80s and low 90s. Along and south of I-80, mid to upper 90s are likely with just a few afternoon clouds.

We notice the cold front a lot more on Sunday as we drop closer to 90 in Omaha with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Most of the day will be dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible late Sunday night.

Scattered showers and storms become more likely by Monday morning and will be possible throughout the day. While a lot of us catch some rain, it likely won't be for everyone. It will also be a lot cooler with highs in the low 80s!

Some leftover rain could linger into Tuesday with highs in the low 80s for a second day in a row.

We start to see more sunshine again Wednesday, pushing us back into the mid 80s, which is average for the middle of August. We'll stay there Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 94

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 72

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 96

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storm Late

High: 90

