Warming above freezing this weekend, first time in nearly 7 days

It will be a less-frigid night with clear skies. Still, temperatures will dip in the upper single digits overnight and there could be a little patchy fog trying to develop. We start Saturday morning near 10 degrees.

The warm-up continues Saturday with highs in the mid 30s and a lot of sunshine. It will be our first time above freezing since Valentine's Day, more than a week ago.

Do be mindful of water from snow melt on roads 're-freezing' Saturday night. This could lead to some patchy slick spots on roads.

We'll be melting away a lot of snow Sunday afternoon as we warm up into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. 41 degrees is actually an average high for this time of the year in Omaha.

Monday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 50s and more sunshine. Clouds will move back into the area Monday night, but any rain likely stays to our north at this point.

The warm-up just keeps going Tuesday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few clouds.

We get a chance for some scattered rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but it likely won't be for everyone.

Wednesday afternoon will be drier, and the wind starts to get a little breezy. Highs will be in the low 50s.

We stay near 50 on Thursday with breezy winds and only a small chance for rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Cold

Low: 9

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 36

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 46

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.