Warming back in the 50s again Tuesday

Slightly cooler, but in the 50s Tuesday

Foggy conditions may keep Christmas cooler than expected

Mostly dry until after this weekend

Christmas week is looking not just warmer than average for this time of December, when the average highs are now around 36 degrees, but near some of our record highs.

Records

Monday : 63 (1933)

Tuesday: 67 (1964)

Wednesday: 68 (1889)

Thursday: 57 (1946)

Temps will stay in the 40s and 50s for much of Monday evening. A weak cold front will bring in slightly cooler air overnight.

Tuesday will be a little cooler, but we keep the sunshine with a few extra clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will begin to build in by Wednesday morning, leaving our skies overcast. There may be a few pockets of drizzle throughout the day, but most will stay dry with highs in the low to mid 50s.

For Christmas Eve evening, there will be some fog building in, lowering visibility on roads Wednesday night.

Christmas Day is now looking cloudy with patchy dense fog around the region, and temps near 40 in the morning. It may take several hours for the fog to clear up, leading to a cooler forecasted temperature than originally expected. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 50s, if we are able to see enough afternoon sunshine.

Sunshine will be back on Friday, with highs in the mid 50s.

Changes will be on the way over the weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny, in the low 50s, followed by mid 30s on Sunday with gusty north winds. The week looks to stay dry for now, but some better chances for rain, or snow will be next week.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Getting Cooler

Low: 35

Wind: NW 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Slightly Cooler

High: 54

Wind: N 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Foggy with Drizzle

High: 53

Wind: S 5-10

